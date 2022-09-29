TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 294.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICF opened at $54.55 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

