TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $43,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after buying an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.7 %

ICE opened at $93.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

