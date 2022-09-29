TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $13,045,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 896,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 145,421 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 619,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,164,000 after purchasing an additional 143,597 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 598,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 121,712 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.17. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

