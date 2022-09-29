TCW Group Inc. Acquires 119,952 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,952 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $3,992,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $63.07 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.