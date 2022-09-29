TCW Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,015 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Equinix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Equinix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 1.6 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $576.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $659.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $679.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $563.49 and a 12 month high of $853.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.50.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.