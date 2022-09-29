Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $343.26

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $343.26 and last traded at $343.93, with a volume of 6205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $348.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $174,390,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $994,687,000 after purchasing an additional 393,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,327,000 after acquiring an additional 374,384 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,332,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 686.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,373,000 after buying an additional 233,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

