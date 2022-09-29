Tellor Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $38.77 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $16.00 or 0.00082165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $38.77 million and $11.27 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004108 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Tellor Coin Profile
Tellor was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,422,816 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars.
