Telos (TLOS) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Telos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Telos has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a total market capitalization of $64.26 million and $5.24 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Telos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00088592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00064847 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031332 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 281,134,827 coins. Telos’ official website is www.telos.net. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Telos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy.TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.