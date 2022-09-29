Telsey Advisory Group Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $50.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

VFC opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92. V.F. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $78.91.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

