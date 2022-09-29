Tenset (10SET) Price Tops $1.19

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Tenset coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00006119 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a market cap of $231.36 million and $103,869.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001940 BTC.

ModiHost (AIM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00040862 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Tenset

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 193,962,971 coins. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

