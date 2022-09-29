Tenshi Price Tops $0.0012 (TENSHI)

Tenshi (TENSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Tenshi has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Tenshi has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $11,809.00 worth of Tenshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenshi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tenshi

Tenshi was first traded on April 17th, 2021. Tenshi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Tenshi is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu. The official website for Tenshi is kishu.com. Tenshi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenshi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu is fully decentralized and on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream. $KISHU is an ERC20 token that started on the Ethereum blockchain April 17, 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenshi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenshi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenshi using one of the exchanges listed above.

