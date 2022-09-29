TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) VP Purchases $25,500.00 in Stock

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) VP Roy Mcniven acquired 7,500 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $457.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 2.69. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Johnson Rice raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,923,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 104,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 873,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 121,744 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 121,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 276,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 243,303 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

