Tfo Tdc LLC Sells 41 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tfo Tdc LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $513.94 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $480.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.95 and a 200-day moving average of $513.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

