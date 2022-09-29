The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Andersons has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Andersons to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. Andersons has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $130,293.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 326,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,258,479.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $130,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,258,479.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $330,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,893.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,972 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at $273,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

