The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Beauty Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $332,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Beauty Health by 16.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,164,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 163,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Beauty Health by 54.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $149,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beauty Health Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.