The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for The Berkeley Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for The Berkeley Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,525.00.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $13.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.44%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.