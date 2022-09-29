The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.1% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 159,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.8% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 61,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

