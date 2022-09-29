The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $363,921.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ launch date was April 25th, 2021. The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for The Crypto Prophecies is www.thecryptoprophecies.com. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The TCP token will be a fungible token using the ERC20 token standard. The TCP token powers the ecosystem and brings value to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Crypto Prophecies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Crypto Prophecies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

