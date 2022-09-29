The Forbidden Forest Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (FORESTPLUS)

The Forbidden Forest (FORESTPLUS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. In the last week, The Forbidden Forest has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Forbidden Forest has a market capitalization of $541,600.00 and $322,237.00 worth of The Forbidden Forest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Forbidden Forest coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Forbidden Forest Profile

The Forbidden Forest’s launch date was July 11th, 2019. The Forbidden Forest’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for The Forbidden Forest is www.theforbiddenforest.org. The Forbidden Forest’s official Twitter account is @tfforestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Forbidden Forest

According to CryptoCompare, “Forest is a completely opened development community, it is mainly combined by developers from various regions and countries. Forest is not a company, fund or any other profitable group controlled, its major target is to realize a fair, open, convenient and secure public chain for daily private payment.”

