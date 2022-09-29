The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Shares Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned 0.11% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GGT opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $9.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

