The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €146.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIR. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday.

Airbus Stock Performance

AIR stock opened at €89.29 ($91.11) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €102.60. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($102.01).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

