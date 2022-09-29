The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) to Neutral

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

KDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KDP opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $466,724.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,449.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 116,818 shares of company stock worth $4,431,433 and have sold 316,000 shares worth $12,102,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,021,000 after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after buying an additional 7,736,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,015,000 after buying an additional 16,279,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.



