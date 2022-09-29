The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY) to Conviction-Buy

Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOYGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Tokyu Fudosan stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. Tokyu Fudosan has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

