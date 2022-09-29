The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Buys $947,400.00 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $947,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,322,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,673,190.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Bandera Partners Llc bought 28,506 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $457,236.24.

On Monday, September 19th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 2,325 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $37,758.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 31,041 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $509,382.81.

Shares of JYNT opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $103.30.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. On average, analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Joint by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 771,453 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Joint by 2,516.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 217,566 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter worth $7,186,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Joint by 794.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter worth $6,094,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. B. Riley upgraded Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

