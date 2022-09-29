The LoveChain (LOV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $61,289.00

The LoveChain (LOV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, The LoveChain has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One The LoveChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC on exchanges. The LoveChain has a total market cap of $19.85 million and $61,289.00 worth of The LoveChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The LoveChain Coin Profile

The LoveChain was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. The LoveChain’s total supply is 135,000,000 coins. The official website for The LoveChain is www.thelovechain.io. The LoveChain’s official Twitter account is @the_lovechain.

The LoveChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LoveChain is a new social media platform with its own e-commerce marketplace on the blockchain incorporating its own cryptocurrency (and payment system) that celebrates all the people and things we love. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The LoveChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The LoveChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The LoveChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

