The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average of $146.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

