The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $314.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average of $146.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

