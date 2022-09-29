The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Raised by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

