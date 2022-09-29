The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.97% of Timken worth $43,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Timken by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after buying an additional 103,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Timken by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 23,546 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 267,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TKR opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.