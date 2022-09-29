The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,436 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,903 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 106,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $97,810,000 after buying an additional 53,993 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $62.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

