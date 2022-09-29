The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.41) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($23.92) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,943.13 ($23.48).

The Weir Group Price Performance

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,467 ($17.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10. The company has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 2,196.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,528.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,549.99. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,321 ($15.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.40).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

