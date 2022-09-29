The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Cut by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 41,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5,705.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

