TheStreet Downgrades Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) to D+

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.