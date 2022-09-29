Thomas H. Decker Purchases 3,300 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) Director Thomas H. Decker acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $49,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,805. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 10.8 %

MXC opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Mexco Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 million, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.