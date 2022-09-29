Thomas H. Decker Purchases 3,300 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) Director Thomas H. Decker acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $49,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,805. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mexco Energy Stock Up 10.8 %
MXC opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Mexco Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 million, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.38.
Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
