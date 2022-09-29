Thomas Tesoro Sells 1,516 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,516 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $48,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,394.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 1.6 %

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $722.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMP. TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

