Thorstarter (XRUNE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.91 Million

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and $35,229.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s genesis date was June 19th, 2021. Thorstarter’s total supply is 659,758,902 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thorstarter’s official website is thorstarter.org.

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

According to CryptoCompare, “THORSTARTER uses $XRUNE as a settlement currency between new projects (IDOs) and THORChain’s active pools. $XRUNE: $RUNE pool in THORChain acts as a “Liquidity relayer” between short-tail and long-tail assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thorstarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

