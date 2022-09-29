Throne Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. Throne has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $468,879.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Throne has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Throne coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Throne

Throne launched on May 23rd, 2021. Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Throne is www.thr.one.

Buying and Selling Throne

According to CryptoCompare, “Throne is an NFT venture, institutionally funded and supported by a collective of blockchain engineers and an accomplished team from the music and art world.Co-founded by British Award-Winning music producer Nellee Hooper (known for his work with Soull II Soul, Bjork, Madonna, U2), Gee Roberson Kanye West's and Drake's former manager as well as the former chairman of Geffen Records, Chimere Cisse a former communications executive at Burberry and consultant to the United Nations International Trade Centre (UNITC), Sotheby's Institute alumni Julia Pavlovska, veteran blockchain architect Anthony Karter and crypto native Hajime Matsumura.Throne has developed a disruptive blockchain technology that aims to transform our relationship to content and empower content creators.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.