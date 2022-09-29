thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €4.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.80 ($4.90) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €5.40 ($5.51) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($14.08) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €4.57 ($4.66) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.72 and a 200-day moving average of €6.77. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($27.56).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

