tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 124.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

tinyBuild Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TBLD stock opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.79. tinyBuild has a twelve month low of GBX 103.50 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 245 ($2.96). The company has a market capitalization of £227.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,787.50.

tinyBuild Company Profile

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.