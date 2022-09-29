Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CFO Sandra Bell Sells 1,000 Shares

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) CFO Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $10,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sandra Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $10,320.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $10,790.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $10,620.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $10,910.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $11,940.00.

Tiptree Stock Performance

Tiptree stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. Tiptree Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.81%.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Featured Articles

