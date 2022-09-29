TitanSwap (TITAN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.79 Million

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC on popular exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $995.90 million and $6.79 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10672689 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap was first traded on August 15th, 2020. TitanSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org/#. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

