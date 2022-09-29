Titon (LON:TON) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $81.20

Shares of Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.20 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.91). Titon shares last traded at GBX 81 ($0.98), with a volume of 38,167 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,700.00.

In related news, insider Alexandra French bought 12,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £10,063.02 ($12,159.28). In other news, insider G Paul Hooper purchased 35,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £28,398.40 ($34,314.16). Also, insider Alexandra French purchased 12,738 shares of Titon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £10,063.02 ($12,159.28).

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

