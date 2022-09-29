Toews Corp ADV Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Toews Corp ADV raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 313.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,223,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $93.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $106.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

