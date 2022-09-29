Toews Corp ADV Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Toews Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $201.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.93 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.