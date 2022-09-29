Toews Corp ADV Purchases 15,800 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 558,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,654,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,449,000 after purchasing an additional 42,929 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,022,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,856,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

