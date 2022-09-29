Toews Corp ADV Purchases 1,800 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Toews Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $419,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $370.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $410.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.97 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

