Toews Corp ADV Purchases 3,700 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Toews Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $201.83 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.93 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.65.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

