TokenSwap (TP) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3,743.93

TokenSwap (TP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, TokenSwap has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. TokenSwap has a market cap of $3,743.93 and $17,306.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,353.18 or 1.00000476 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058500 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00064171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00080692 BTC.

About TokenSwap

TP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. The official message board for TokenSwap is medium.com/@tokenswap. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenSwap is www.tokenswap.finance.

TokenSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

