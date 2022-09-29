Tokyo AU Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (TOKAU)

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Tokyo AU has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $117,674.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokyo AU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tokyo AU has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokyo AU alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004631 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00045502 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.01628709 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00035454 BTC.

Tokyo AU Coin Profile

Tokyo AU is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2021. Tokyo AU’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Tokyo AU is tokau.io/en. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokyo AU Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKAU is a NFT network connecting celebrities and fans. A platform that uses NFT as the carrier to interact and connect stars and fans, including NFT sales, film and television announcements, classic memorials, new song sales, fan support, and celebrity surroundings.TOKAU tokens have three identities in the system: currency, stocks, and votes; it carries the functions of pricing and trading of some NFTs, value investment in celebrities, community governance and platform affairs voting.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokyo AU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokyo AU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokyo AU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokyo AU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokyo AU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.