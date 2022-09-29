Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Topaz Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.73.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $19.68.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

